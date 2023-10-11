Teenager sexually violated his underage younger sister on various occasions, once on grandpa’s bed

SINGAPORE — A 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Oct 11) to sexual penetration of a minor who was his younger sister.

The sister was between 10 and 11 years old when it happened in 2020. He was between 12 and 14 at the time.

Both cannot be named in this case due to a court order.

WHAT HAPPENED

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Zhou Yang told the court that sometime in 2020, the siblings’ grandfather was watching television in the living room and the grandmother was sleeping in another room.

The victim was sleeping on her grandfather’s bed when her brother sexually violated her.

The pain woke her up, DPP Zhou said.

“The accused then hastily got up from the bed and pulled up his pants before leaving the room,” he added.

“The victim did not initially relay this incident to anyone, as she was afraid that no one would believe her.”

The brother later admitted that on three separate occasions, he had sexually violated his sister in other ways.

Court documents did not state when these happened. It also did not state how his deeds were exposed.

On behalf of the teenager, lawyer Nelson Chee of Peter Low Chambers LLC said during mitigation that his client is young, this was his first offence and the boy acknowledged that he had done wrong and is willing to face the consequences.

He just finished his N-Level examinations and hopes to pursue higher education, Mr Chee added.

The teenager is in remand and due for sentencing on Nov 8, after he is assessed if he will be suitable for reformative training.

This is a regimented rehabilitation programme for offenders under 21 who commit relatively serious crimes.