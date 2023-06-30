Teenager threw brick into Istana compound, then got upset at being arrested. He returned with a glass bottle

SINGAPORE — Out of boredom, a 17-year-old boy threw a brick into the Istana compound.

He was arrested, but this only made the teen upset. He returned to the Istana grounds the following week and threw a glass bottle into the compound.

On Friday (June 30), the teen pleaded guilty to one charge of acting rashly to endanger the personal safety of others, with one similar charge taken into consideration.

He cannot be named under the Child and Young Persons Act, which bans the publication of the identities of young offenders under 18 years of age.

He is currently in remand and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 18.

District Judge Kessler Soh Boon Leng called for reports to assess the teen's suitability to undergo probation and a mandatory treatment order.

A mandatory treatment order is a community sentencing option offered to offenders suffering from mental conditions that contributed to the offence.

WHAT HAPPENED

On May 18, the teen threw a brick in the direction of the Istana compound and he was subsequently arrested.

Court documents stated that he felt that the arrest was unjustified, as he had not intended to throw the brick into the Istana compound and did not expect it to land in the compound, which he knew was a protected place.

Wanting to show his displeasure, he decided to throw a glass bottle into the Istana compound on May 25.

At 1.30pm that day, he left his house wearing a blue T-shirt, with a grey T-shirt underneath it.

He also took a glass bottle of fermented beancurd that he had bought a few days earlier, which he intended to throw into the Istana grounds.

He arrived at shopping mall Plaza Singapura at 2pm and tore off the packaging of the glass bottle, before walking to the Istana.

At 2.09pm, he threw the glass bottle over the wall of the Istana compound and ran away. The bottle shattered upon landing on a walkway inside the compound.

On his way home, the teen switched to wearing his grey T-shirt to avoid detection, as he knew his actions had been recorded on the Istana’s surveillance cameras.

But Certis Cisco officer Tan Soon Hai, who was monitoring the surveillance camera feed, saw the incident.

He reported it and notified the deputy commanding officer of the Istana Security Unit, Mr Tan Aik Siong, who then directed his team to call the police.

In court, when asked by Judge Soh whether he had anything to say for himself, the teenager who was unrepresented said that he had “nothing to say”.

The teenager has been in remand since May 27.

Anyone convicted of acting rashly as to endanger the personal safety of others can be jailed for up to six months or fined up to S$2,500, or both.