'Tharman was best choice': Why staunch opposition supporters voted ex-PAP stalwart for President, and what it means for next GE

SINGAPORE — Though he is a self-professed opposition supporter, KI, a 24-year-old National University of Singapore (NUS) student, decided to vote for Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam in last week's Presidential Election, which saw the former senior minister win by a landslide.

“As much as you want someone who is independent, the reason that sets aside Mr Tharman from the other two candidates was that he was involved in serving the people in public service and in politics,” said the political science student, who wanted to be known only by his initials as he did not want to make public his voting choice and political leaning.

He admitted to being concerned about Mr Tharman’s political independence at one point, given that the latter was part of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) for 22 years before resigning in July. However, KI said he eventually voted for Mr Tharman based on his portfolio and “how he has carried himself all these years”.

Mr Tharman, 66, was declared winner of the Presidential Election in the early hours of Saturday (Sept 2), garnering 70.4 per cent of the votes in a three-way contest. Rival candidates Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian, both 75, won 15.72 per cent and 13.88 per cent of electors’ votes respectively.

On the sidelines of his victory parade on Saturday, the President-elect said he was surprised by the margin of his win, adding that this meant he had secured votes from a “fair number” of electors who would “normally not vote in favour of the ruling party”.

Several opposition supporters, speaking on condition that their names not be used, told TODAY that that they had indeed voted for Mr Tharman because of his credentials and what they viewed as his ability to serve the highest office in the land. They said these ultimately outweighed his past political links.

Simliarly, political observers said that the “out-sized” vote share that Mr Tharman received could largely be attributed to his ability to earn the support from a wide base — including those of different political leanings — due to his talents and demonstrated popularity as an individual over the years as a public figure.

NOT A 'PROXY' GENERAL ELECTION

Some analysts had earlier predicted that part of the electorate may take the Presidential Election as an opportunity to register discontent towards the ruling party by voting for a candidate with no prior link to the PAP.

One opposition supporter, who wanted to be known only as ZM Ng, disagreed, saying that he looked past old political affiliations. For him, the Presidential Election was not a "proxy" General Election.

“Tharman was the best candidate and I may have a preference for a party but as an individual I prefer him to the other two,” said Mr Ng, who said that he had voted for the Workers’ Party (WP) in previous General Elections.

The candidates’ credentials and suitability for the job appeared to be the primary consideration among opposition supporters who voted for Mr Tharman.

One WP member in her late 30s, “who has been involved with the party for a decade” and asked to remain anonymous, said that “as a Singaporean, I first and foremost want a better Singapore”.

As such, she scrutinised the three candidates in terms of “credibility, experience in handling large sums of money as well as experience at the international level”.

“Even though Tharman was from the PAP it was clear that he was the best choice looking at these factors,” she said.