Tharman says he looks forward to 'dignified PE contest', doesn't measure his chances based on who else is running

SINGAPORE — Presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam said he looks forward to a "dignified contest" in the upcoming election for the country's highest office, adding that he will not measure his chances based on who else is eligible to contest.

Speaking to reporters on Friday (Aug 18) after the Presidential Elections Committee issued him a Certificate of Eligibility for the Sept 1 poll, he said that a dignified contest is “in keeping with the dignity of the office itself”.

“I’m looking forward very much to it,” the 66-year-old former senior minister told the media at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, where he was attending a charity dinner by the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore.

He added he would like to encourage all the candidates to “make a positive case for themselves because they each bring something that is of value to Singapore”.

Besides Mr Tharman, the other two eligible candidates are former chief investment officer at GIC Ng Kok Song and former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian.

Mr George Goh, the entrepreneur who was among the four to have launched their presidential bids, did not receive a certificate.

Asked whether he thinks the ruling out of Mr Goh will affect his chances, Mr Tharman said: “I’m not making calculations based on exactly who’s contesting and so on.

“I’m just running on my track record, my purpose in life and what I feel I can bring to Singapore in this next phase of our development.”

He reiterated that he entered this race because he thinks the next phase of Singapore’s development requires a “different character to the presidency”.

“That’s the reason why I entered the race. It’s not for myself.”

In June, when Mr Tharman first announced his intention to run for president, he had outlined the global and domestic challenges facing Singapore and the world, including geopolitical tensions.

Pointing out the “tough times” ahead, Mr Tharman said then that the President plays a very important role as a check on the Singapore system of governance and unifying people in society.

To ensure that Singapore remains a “shining spot in the world”, Mr Tharman also said during the launch of his platform for the presidential bid last month that he felt very strongly for the need to evolve Singapore’s norms and culture, which was his reason for stepping into the race.

He said that his experience and capabilities would allow him to serve the President’s role as a unifying figure in a “new and more challenging era”.

On Thursday, Mr Tharman said that he was “very sorry” that Mr Goh did not qualify to run.

“He (Mr Goh) put a lot of effort into the whole journey that he began seven years ago.

“So I’m sorry he’s not part of the list of candidates. I had a lot of respect for him, for his life story.”

He expressed his hopes that Mr Goh will remain in public life in some way and continue to contribute to Singapore.