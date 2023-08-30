PE 2023: Tharman's son redeployed in MOF to 'preempt any possible potential conflict of interest'

SINGAPORE — The Government on Wednesday (Aug 30) outlined a decision to move Mr Akilan Shanmugaratnam to a new role within the Ministry of Finance (MOF) to "preempt any possible potential for conflict of interest situations in the Presidential Election". His father, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, is one of three candidates running for President.

In a joint statement responding to media queries, MOF and the Public Service Commission (PSC) secretariat referred to several social media posts on Friday which had been circulating screenshots taken from the Singapore Government directory.

The screenshots had related to MOF officer Akilan Shanmugaratnam’s previous posting in MOF reserves and investment directorate, "and information on Akilan being the son of Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam".

In the joint statement, MOF and PSC said that Mr Akilan has been with the ministry since June 2022.

Mr Akilan was previously working in MOF's reserves and investment directorate, the statement said, adding that no conflict of interest occurred in his previous work there.

“The decision was made in July to rotate him and preempt any possible potential for conflict of interest situations in the Presidential election,” said the statement.

Mr Akilan now works on education and manpower policies in the Social Programmes Directorate, it added.

“There is no conflict of interest between Akilan's current job and his father’s (Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam) candidacy for (the) Presidency,” they added.

The joint statement to the media came after screenshots from the publicly accessible Singapore Government Directory were circulated online.

The images indicated that Mr Akilan was a senior associate at MOF's reserves and investment directorate.

Another screenshot later showed that his name had been moved to his current department. A caption with the screenshot claimed that the change was made on Wednesday.

Mr Ravi Philemon, who heads a group called Red Dot United, also took to Facebook on Wednesday raising the same matter.

In his post, Mr Ravi said that Mr Akilan was among a list of individuals granted disruption from full-time national service on PSC Overseas Merit Scholarship in 2011.

The joint statement on Wednesday said that Mr Akilan was treated like all other Overseas Merit Scholars, according to prevailing policies.

“(Mr) Akilan disrupted from his NS in 2011, resumed his NS duties in 2015 and finished his NS obligations, like his other PSC scholarship peers who had disrupted.”

RUMOURS 'BRING DISREPUTE' TO ELECTION PROCESS: THARMAN

Responding to media questions on the issue on the sidelines of a dialogue with athletes at the Legends Fencing Club on Wednesday, Mr Tharman said that these are “stray bullets”.

“First, are you suggesting that MOF and the PSC are inventing facts? Can't be, right?" said Mr Tharman when asked by the media to comment on online suggestions that Mr Akilan’s job title was changed hastily only on Wednesday after he received public attention.

"So I think it speaks for itself. If you have further questions, please ask MOF and PSC.”

The MOF-PSC statement did not address the matter of when the directory was amended.

He added: "I think it's a very serious matter if you're going to invent facts. So take the statement (from MOF) at face value. I'd strongly advise that there's nothing for me to answer.”

Asked further if he had declared his relationship with Mr Akilan to the Elections Department, Mr Tharman asked for what purpose such a declaration needed to be made.

“How about my daughter and my mother and my sister or anyone like that? I mean, there has to be a purpose, right?" he said.

"There has to be some conflict of interest. So if there's no conflict of interest, it's a simple matter," he said, describing it as an "utterly straightforward matter" and a "complete non-story".

A follow-up statement from his campaign team rejected “multiple rumours circulating on forums and social media” regarding Mr Tharman’s children.

“They are false and baseless,” said the statement, urging the media to refer to the joint MOF-PSC statement.

“None of his children are in business, let alone having received Government support for a business," he said.

"They went to local schools, and none attended the Singapore American School as claimed,” said the statement by Mr Tharman’s team, without elaborating on the details of the speculation.

“We have always called for a contest based on facts and track records of the candidates. Such rumours are unfortunate and bring disrepute to the process.”