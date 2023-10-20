TODAY webinar: Youths nervous at engaging authorities should not underestimate their power for change, says panellist

SINGAPORE — Mr Nor Syazwan Abdul Majid, 27, was initially intimidated in his efforts to have his voice heard by the authorities over his push to ensure the conservation of kampung houses on Pulau Ubin.

But over time, Mr Syazwan, a community volunteer and creator of Wan's Ubin Journal, overcame his apprehensions and pressed his case effectively.

As a panellist in the third instalment of the TODAY Live Webinar series on Friday (Oct 20), he urged other youths to take the plunge to engage the authorities over issues that matter to them.

The topic under discussion was: How much of a say do youths have on government policies?

Mr Syazwan's Wan’s Ubin Journal is a social platform that advocates for the preservation and celebration of the culture and heritage of the Orang Pulau community of Pulau Ubin.

“How do I make my point clear to the politicians to say that these kampung houses are not just slums or have hazards or are just disease-ridden, that there is actually value in them?" he said during the webinar.

He added that most politicians are also older, which makes engaging them an even more daunting task.

Mr Syazwan referred to one instance when he went head-to-head with nature groups after signs were posted to discourage foraging at Changi Beach.

He said that while the nature groups had good intentions, the signs had left the islander and coastal dweller communities, who engage in foraging for molluscs and shellfish on these beaches, feeling concerned and vulnerable.

“During this engagement with the Government at that time, there were only like three of us who were from the rural community, but the other overwhelming 90 per cent or more were from the nature community," he said.

“So it's very easy for us to be silenced.”

Even though this seemed at the time like an uphill challenge to Mr Syazwan, he urges youths not to “underestimate the power in your hand”.

“Continue to believe in yourself, that's the most important thing,” he said.

“You need to believe in yourself because, in society, there'll be a lot of people who will be naysayers, they will try to shut you down. You always need to believe in yourself."