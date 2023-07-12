Logo
Transport Minister S Iswaran assisting with corruption probe in case uncovered by CPIB, placed on leave by PM Lee
SINGAPORE — Transport Minister S Iswaran is assisting the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) with investigations into a case it has uncovered.

Minister S Iswaran visiting Changi Airport Terminal 4 on Aug 30, 2022. Raj Nadarajan/TODAY

Minister S Iswaran visiting Changi Airport Terminal 4 on Aug 30, 2022.

Shynn Ong
By Shynn Ong
Published July 12, 2023
Updated July 12, 2023
SINGAPORE — Transport Minister S Iswaran is assisting the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) with investigations into a case it has uncovered.

CPIB, which revealed this in a press release on Wednesday (July 12), did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation.

"CPIB acknowledges the interest by members of the public in this case because a minister is being interviewed by CPIB. As investigations are ongoing, CPIB is unable to provide further details," the agency said.

It added that it will investigate this case "thoroughly with strong resolve to establish the facts and the truth, and to uphold the rule of law".

"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. CPIB investigates all cases without fear or favour and will not hesitate to take action against any parties involved in corrupt activities."

In a separate statement released on the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) website, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that he was briefed by the director of CPIB last Wednesday regarding a case that the bureau had uncovered.

"I gave Director (of) CPIB my concurrence on 6 July 2023, following which the formal investigation began on 11 July 2023. Minister Iswaran is currently assisting CPIB with the investigations, which are ongoing," PM Lee said. 

He has also instructed Mr Iswaran to take a leave of absence until these investigations are completed.

In Mr Iswaran’s absence, Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat will be Acting Minister for Transport.

