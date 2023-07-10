trending: 'Sharp mind, wonderful heart' — tributes pour in for late Law Society president Adrian Tan

SINGAPORE — Tributes have poured in for the late Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc) president Adrian Tan, who died on Saturday aged 57 after fighting cancer for more than a year.

The acclaim came from across the political spectrum and from those involved in the publishing world, where he gained early success as a best-selling author.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam described Tan as “multi-talented, a true Renaissance man” who died “far too young” and “far too soon”.

"A Renaissance man" refers to a cultured person who is knowledgeable and expert in a range of fields.

Mr Shanmugam, who said he had known him for many years, acknowledged Tan’s efforts to address the long working hours and working conditions of young lawyers as LawSoc president.

He also noted Tan’s “virally popular posts on LinkedIn”, the professional networking site.

“A sharp mind with a wonderful heart,” wrote Mr Shanmugam. “His passing is a big loss.”

Tan was a partner at TSMP Law Corporation and was appointed Law Society president in January last year.

Known for his active presence on social media, he expressed his opinions on various topics, spanning from the legal field to social issues and the welfare of cats.