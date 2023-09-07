#trending: Malaysian civil engineer working in S'pore says he spends as little as S$10 a day on food here
Still the Malaysian national acknowledges that he doesn't live frugally every day, and occasionally lashes out on a restaurant meal costing as much as S$23, which in a relative sense, is a lavish meal for Mr Lim.
In various TikTok videos, Mr Lim's tips on how to keep costs down have gone viral.
Singapore was found to be the world’s joint costliest city to live in in a 2022 survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit. New York City was ranked equally as expensive.
In one TikTok video, Mr Lim, who lives in Kulai, Johor and has been working in Singapore for more than three years, said that he works from his employer's office in Singapore Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
He works from home in Malaysia for the rest of the week.
Mr Lim travels for three hours from his home in Malaysia to the Singapore office on Monday morning and goes back on Wednesday evening.
On the first three days of the week, he opts to stay in a capsule hotel during the working week, which he says he tries to keep below S$35 for a night’s stay. TODAY was not immediately able to verify if this is possible.
Mr Lim said the hostel provided a free breakfast as part of the deal, which means he saves on breakfast costs. Breakfast provided by hostels is usually coffee, toast and cereal.
In his most watched video to date, Mr Lim breaks down his spending in a day. The video, posted on Aug 29, had received more than 240,000 views and over 8,000 likes as of Thursday (Sept 7).
For lunch, Mr Lim spends S$3.60 on economic rice or cai fan. He says that this is his meal of choice given the price and various choices available for that meal option.
After work, he buys a S$1.50 bun and walks to a public stadium for a jog which he considers the “best choice compared to a gym” as it is free for the public.
Mr Lim then gets a “giant” grilled chicken for S$5 from an NTUC FairPrice supermarket as dinner.
In total, he spends a little over S$10 over a day on food.
Naturally, Mr Lim indulges in a restaurant meal once in a while, as shown in one of his vlogs in which he lashed out and spent S$23 on a meal at a restaurant.
“I don't live like this everyday... But I think there is no harm to live with simple expenses if you have not achieved financial stability yet,” Mr Lim said in an interview with TODAY.
Asked to explain his thrifty habits, Mr Lim said that he hopes to travel and work towards his long-term goal of buying a house.
Mr Lim's videos have been met with praise from netizens, who have been impressed by his smart budgeting skills.
"You’re my new motivation for hard work. Hang in there!” wrote one commenter on TikTok.
Another agreed: “I think (being thrifty) is a good virtue. Even though I'm rich, I also spend a lot way below my means and I love it.”
Speaking about spending habits, one online user said: “I believe it's all about priorities and your long-term goals.”
However, some online users hold the view that being frugal might compromise one’s happiness.
“In life, (there’s) no need to be so frugal,” said one online user. “Life is short, don't deprive yourself.”
Mr Lim said that he is glad that his videos have inspired others .
“I hope to help some fresh graduates or youngsters who wish to start their career in Singapore.”
“These are the questions I often get from people around me,” he added.
Ready to give your wallet a break? Here are some of Mr Lim's money-saving tips for living in Singapore:
- Choose affordable accommodation. Mr Lim stays in a capsule hotel, which he said costs under S$35 a night including breakfast
- Have economic rice for lunch or dinner. The name says it all. Economic rice is a great option for an economical meal which a range of options to go with the rice, he said
- Take public transport instead of taxis or private cars
- Make use of the public facilities. Mr Lim exercises at a public stadium which is free for all
