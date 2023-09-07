trending: Malaysian civil engineer working in S'pore says he spends as little as S$10 a day on food here

SINGAPORE — Despite Singapore's reputation as the world's joint most expensive city, 27-year-old civil engineer Jonathan Lim claims that it is possible to live on a shoestring budget of about S$10 a day here for food.

Still the Malaysian national acknowledges that he doesn't live frugally every day, and occasionally lashes out on a restaurant meal costing as much as S$23, which in a relative sense, is a lavish meal for Mr Lim.

In various TikTok videos, Mr Lim's tips on how to keep costs down have gone viral.

Singapore was found to be the world’s joint costliest city to live in in a 2022 survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit. New York City was ranked equally as expensive.

In one TikTok video, Mr Lim, who lives in Kulai, Johor and has been working in Singapore for more than three years, said that he works from his employer's office in Singapore Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

He works from home in Malaysia for the rest of the week.

Mr Lim travels for three hours from his home in Malaysia to the Singapore office on Monday morning and goes back on Wednesday evening.

On the first three days of the week, he opts to stay in a capsule hotel during the working week, which he says he tries to keep below S$35 for a night’s stay. TODAY was not immediately able to verify if this is possible.

Mr Lim said the hostel provided a free breakfast as part of the deal, which means he saves on breakfast costs. Breakfast provided by hostels is usually coffee, toast and cereal.

In his most watched video to date, Mr Lim breaks down his spending in a day. The video, posted on Aug 29, had received more than 240,000 views and over 8,000 likes as of Thursday (Sept 7).

For lunch, Mr Lim spends S$3.60 on economic rice or cai fan. He says that this is his meal of choice given the price and various choices available for that meal option.

After work, he buys a S$1.50 bun and walks to a public stadium for a jog which he considers the “best choice compared to a gym” as it is free for the public.

Mr Lim then gets a “giant” grilled chicken for S$5 from an NTUC FairPrice supermarket as dinner.

In total, he spends a little over S$10 over a day on food.