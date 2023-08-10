trending: Notable moments from NDP 2023 you may have missed

SINGAPORE — Singapore’s annual National Day Parade (NDP) returned to the historic venue of the Padang this year, exciting audiences there in person and at home with crowd favourites such as the Red Lions parachutists, aerial displays from planes, sing-alongs and of course, fireworks.

The format of each NDP may be similar, but it is the spontaneous moments that seem to make each year’s celebration unique and memorable, just like the man caught on camera crying during the national anthem.

Here are some notable moments from Singapore’s 58th birthday bash on Wednesday (Aug 9) that set tongues wagging.

PRESIDENT HALIMAH PUSHED BY ENTHUSIASTIC CROWD

As she was taking her leave at the end of the show, President Halimah Yacob went to greet the show hosts and performers at the field.

After exchanging a few words with her, host Joakim Gomez whipped out his mobile phone for a group selfie.

This prompted the people around them to enthusiastically huddle together for the photo. However, Madam Halimah was inadvertently thrown off balance as more people pushed forward to join in for the shot.

A security officer next to her quickly stepped in to catch her and nudged the crowd back by placing his arm in between them.