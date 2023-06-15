trending: Man praised by netizens for helping to nab alleged voyeur in Balestier, teased over lack of fitness

SINGAPORE — What was meant to be a relaxing weekend afternoon of a movie and dinner with a friend turned into an unplanned running session for Mr Chai Wen Hao, when he ended up chasing after a man who allegedly took an upskirt image of his friend.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on his social media account, has drawn many positive comments from netizens, who praised him for his bravery and civic mindedness and made good-natured jibes over his lack of stamina.

The alleged offender, aged 46, has since been arrested for alleged voyeurism, the police said on Thursday (June 15) in response to TODAY's queries. Investigations are ongoing, they added.

The video, uploaded on Sunday on TikTok account kamehao, has already garnered more than 654,000 views and attracted some 45,600 likes and almost 1,400 comments.

The two-minute video shows a man in a T-shirt, shorts and slippers running in the Balestier Road area, with Mr Chai, 35, straggling behind in pursuit.

“I’m lagging behind because I’m running out of stamina,” Mr Chai wrote in the in-video caption.

The video then cuts to a point-of-view clip filmed by Mr Chai, showing the man that he was chasing entering a car park.

In between loud gasps, Mr Chai can be heard commenting off-camera as he closed in on the man: “So this guy … suspected … to be … taking video of upskirt”.

The video then cuts to Mr Chai questioning the man, with the latter allegedly apologising and saying that he would not repeat his alleged actions.

Mr Chai said in the video that a Grab driver had helped to call the authorities. Police officers were later seen talking to the man at the end of the video.