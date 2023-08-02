#trending: Netizens slam business groups’ reluctance to do more for safety of workers transported on back of lorries
SINGAPORE — Online users had strong reactions to a statement put out by business groups on Tuesday (Aug 1) on the transportation of migrant workers at the back of lorries.
This was after 25 business organisations in Singapore warned that banning firms from transporting workers at the back of lorries would lead to "real, practical and operational complexities".
They also said that such a ban would disrupt the way that businesses operate, and it may lead to increased traffic congestion, because the workers would have to travel to work using public transport or other modes of transport.
These migrant workers are typically employed to do construction work or manual labour.
On TODAY’s Facebook post of the news report, there were 219 comments, while the same article posted on CNA’s Facebook had 737 comments within a day.
Many of the readers did not buy the businesses' claims that a ban would lead to traffic jams. They argued that employers should simply transport the workers using private buses and accept lower profits if it means improving worker safety.
On online forum Reddit, a comment read: “(Businesses) can always charter a bus for them. How does that add to more traffic or congestion? They’re simply trying to save on transport costs.”
Another said on CNA’s Facebook page: “So the migrant workers are not worthy of being safer? How unethical. They are as human as we are.”
Others pointed to the lorry drivers' behaviour as the root of the problem, calling for more regulation on the road.
One said: “At least make the lorry owners install a speed limiter. Many are going above the limit.”
Another suggested: “Maybe, stricter safety measures can be introduced in the interim, for such lorries ferrying passengers… Heavier fine for driving beyond speed limit, in-vehicle speed recording, (having) taller safety panels or barricade… mandating floor- or wall-mounted safety buckles, for example.”
One other comment went: “The current practice of allowing a worker to drive the lorry carrying 20 to 40 workers in the second lane of the expressway, swerving from one lane to another at 70km to 80km per hour (is less responsible than the complexities).
“If only the companies even bothered to ensure compliant driving, there would be fewer injuries and deaths.”
On July 18, 26 men were taken to three hospitals after an accident involving three lorries along Kranji Expressway.
This and various other accidents involving lorries over the years have prompted advocacy groups to call for more regulations governing the transportation of workers on lorries.
On the other hand, while acknowledging that safety is important, some netizens were concerned about applying a ban on using lorries for workers’ transport, saying that costs may be passed down to consumers, for instance.
A Facebook user said: “There is also the real cost of doing business. Switching to coaches or buses may sound practical, but the cost increase will eventually have to be borne by consumers.
“Not sure if all of us are prepared to accept a sizable price hike in construction, repair or servicing of goods and services.
“The ripple effect, if any, will also have to be carefully considered by the authorities.”
Others raised concerns about the feasibility of alternative solutions such as hiring buses to ferry workers or building dormitories close to work sites.
A Reddit user wrote: “If we get all construction firms to charter buses on a daily basis, I am unsure if the bus fleet is sufficient to cater to thousands of workers.
“This could already stress out the private bus industry when they are already catering to factory workers, school kids, and plying routes from suburbs to the Central Business District.
“One workable alternative is having dormitories right within the site. You cut down on the need for transport but how many nearby residents will raise their arms at having workers staying near their homes?”
Another Reddit user said: “I would like to point out that the average subcontractor firms are barely surviving on thin margins. If we were to go down the bus route, are we really prepared for higher costs, as well as some firms closing down?”
One Facebook user said: “People seem to forget that (for) most of the companies here… lorries are an effective way to transport goods, equipment and manpower to multiple locations.”
The Ministry of Transport and government partner agencies said on Wednesday that people onboard lorries make up on average about 4 per cent of the total annual injuries from road traffic accidents for the past five years.
The authorities will continue to roll out measures to improve safety for all road users, such as addressing driving behaviours and vehicle speed, they said in a joint response to media queries.
