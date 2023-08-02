trending: Netizens slam business groups’ reluctance to do more for safety of workers transported on back of lorries

SINGAPORE — Online users had strong reactions to a statement put out by business groups on Tuesday (Aug 1) on the transportation of migrant workers at the back of lorries.

This was after 25 business organisations in Singapore warned that banning firms from transporting workers at the back of lorries would lead to "real, practical and operational complexities".

They also said that such a ban would disrupt the way that businesses operate, and it may lead to increased traffic congestion, because the workers would have to travel to work using public transport or other modes of transport.

These migrant workers are typically employed to do construction work or manual labour.

On TODAY’s Facebook post of the news report, there were 219 comments, while the same article posted on CNA’s Facebook had 737 comments within a day.

Many of the readers did not buy the businesses' claims that a ban would lead to traffic jams. They argued that employers should simply transport the workers using private buses and accept lower profits if it means improving worker safety.

On online forum Reddit, a comment read: “(Businesses) can always charter a bus for them. How does that add to more traffic or congestion? They’re simply trying to save on transport costs.”

Another said on CNA’s Facebook page: “So the migrant workers are not worthy of being safer? How unethical. They are as human as we are.”

Others pointed to the lorry drivers' behaviour as the root of the problem, calling for more regulation on the road.

One said: “At least make the lorry owners install a speed limiter. Many are going above the limit.”

Another suggested: “Maybe, stricter safety measures can be introduced in the interim, for such lorries ferrying passengers… Heavier fine for driving beyond speed limit, in-vehicle speed recording, (having) taller safety panels or barricade… mandating floor- or wall-mounted safety buckles, for example.”

One other comment went: “The current practice of allowing a worker to drive the lorry carrying 20 to 40 workers in the second lane of the expressway, swerving from one lane to another at 70km to 80km per hour (is less responsible than the complexities).

“If only the companies even bothered to ensure compliant driving, there would be fewer injuries and deaths.”

On July 18, 26 men were taken to three hospitals after an accident involving three lorries along Kranji Expressway.

This and various other accidents involving lorries over the years have prompted advocacy groups to call for more regulations governing the transportation of workers on lorries.