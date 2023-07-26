#trending: YouTuber flies from UK to Singapore to watch football match at Our Tampines Hub, describes it as 'world’s weirdest stadium'
SINGAPORE — How far would you travel across the globe to catch a football match?
A football fanatic from the United Kingdom travelled for 10,000km to Singapore to watch a Singapore Premier League match between Geylang International and Hougang United at Our Tampines Hub, describing it as “the world’s weirdest stadium”.
Best known for his lifestyle vlogs capturing his travels across the world to watch soccer games, YouTuber Sam North published a video on his YouTube channel named “FootyAdventures”, documenting his journey to Singapore to catch the football league match.
The video, posted on July 13, has since gone viral with more than 220,000 views and 667 comments as of Wednesday (July 26).
The video caption read: “I flew from the UK to Singapore to see a football match at Our Tampines Hub. Geylang International took on Hougang United and I was blown away at how unique their stadium was!”
In the 24-minute-long video, Mr North began his visit by capturing some shots of Singapore’s iconic landmarks such as the Marina Bay Sands, the Merlion and Gardens By The Bay.
“I’ve been to this country before but I’ve never seen a football match here,” he said.
He then made a visit to the National Museum before finally making a trip to Our Tampines Hub.
“This looks like no stadium I have ever seen in my life! It’s so built-up, so modern, so clean and nice,” he remarked while making his way there.
Upon arriving, the vlogger marvelled at the number of facilities he could find on a map around the Town Square stadium, including a shopping mall and a McDonald's outlet.
“This is the most Singaporean thing I think I’ve ever seen. (It’s) completely modern (and) all for the community,” he said in awe.
“This is the most bizarre stadium location ever,” he commented while walking on a running track for joggers within the Hub.
During the match, he captured other spectators on the second and third level watching it for free, which he felt was “a strange concept”.
Mr North ended the video by saying that it was the “weirdest football experiences of my life”.
“I’ve made almost 630 videos but nothing really compares to this.”
LOVE FROM SINGAPORE
The video garnered mainly positive reactions from netizens, most of whom are from Singapore and thanked the YouTuber for visiting the stadium.
“Thank you very much for coming such a long way to Tampines Stadium. Much appreciated that you made a video about your visit here. I stay in Tampines and I'm proud of our 'weird' stadium,” one YouTube user said.
Another user wrote: “Thank you for the awesome vlog coverage of our country, and one of my favourite places to chill at as an 'Eastie' living in Singapore is Our Tampines Hub too.
"On some weekends, they even do free movie screenings at night for public members to enjoy. I feel so proud as a Singaporean that you enjoyed your time here with us."
Some pointed out other facilities within the Hub that Mr North seemed unaware of in his vlog.
One YouTube user wrote: “Have you also heard of the other 'weird’ fact that there are several swimming pools located at the top floor of the building?”
“You should’ve checked out the library, dude. They have window seats (and) you would’ve had a perfect view of the game,” another user remarked.
Several netizens felt that he was “crazy” to have travelled all the way from the United Kingdom to watch a football match in Singapore.
“This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen anyone doing. Big thanks for travelling that 10,000 km trip to cover a football match,” one user wrote.
Another comment went: “You are crazy to travel all the way here just to watch a soccer match. Anyway, thanks for featuring Singapore.”
His video even got the attention of local football club Tampines Rovers who commented: "Thanks for coming down to our beloved stadium Our Tampines Hub, Home of The Stags. We’d love to have you for a Rovers game next time, (we) promise you it’ll be a blast."
