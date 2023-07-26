trending: YouTuber flies from UK to Singapore to watch football match at Our Tampines Hub, describes it as 'world’s weirdest stadium'

SINGAPORE — How far would you travel across the globe to catch a football match?

A football fanatic from the United Kingdom travelled for 10,000km to Singapore to watch a Singapore Premier League match between Geylang International and Hougang United at Our Tampines Hub, describing it as “the world’s weirdest stadium”.

Best known for his lifestyle vlogs capturing his travels across the world to watch soccer games, YouTuber Sam North published a video on his YouTube channel named “FootyAdventures”, documenting his journey to Singapore to catch the football league match.

The video, posted on July 13, has since gone viral with more than 220,000 views and 667 comments as of Wednesday (July 26).

The video caption read: “I flew from the UK to Singapore to see a football match at Our Tampines Hub. Geylang International took on Hougang United and I was blown away at how unique their stadium was!”

In the 24-minute-long video, Mr North began his visit by capturing some shots of Singapore’s iconic landmarks such as the Marina Bay Sands, the Merlion and Gardens By The Bay.

“I’ve been to this country before but I’ve never seen a football match here,” he said.

He then made a visit to the National Museum before finally making a trip to Our Tampines Hub.

“This looks like no stadium I have ever seen in my life! It’s so built-up, so modern, so clean and nice,” he remarked while making his way there.