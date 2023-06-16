Expect more warm days for rest of June with temperatures up to 35°C: Met Service

SINGAPORE — More warm days are expected for the rest of June, compared to the first half of the month, with daily maximum temperatures of about 34°C on most days.

On a few days with less cloud cover, the mercury could climb to around 35°C, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in its latest weather update on Friday (June 16).

Warm and humid conditions are also expected on some nights, when prevailing winds from the southeast or south blow warm and humid air from the sea to Singapore, said MSS.

On these nights, minimum night-time temperatures of up to 29°C are expected, particularly over the south-eastern parts of the island.

DRIER WEATHER EXPECTED

The second half of June is also expected to be drier than the first half of the month.

MSS said that the presence of a dry air mass may bring relatively fair and warm weather to Singapore on a few days in the coming fortnight.

Localised short-duration thundery showers may still occur in the afternoon over parts of the island on some days when there is a convergence of prevailing winds with the sea breeze.

Widespread thundery showers with gusty winds, due to Sumatra squalls, are forecast between the pre-dawn hours and morning on one or two days.

Overall, rainfall for the second half of this month is expected to be below average, said MSS. It added that the total rainfall is expected to be near average over most parts of the island.

WEATHER IN FIRST HALF OF JUNE

The first half of June was not as warm as the month of May, which saw maximum temperatures of above 35°C recorded on some days, said MSS.

The daily maximum temperature reached above 34°C on three days. The highest daily maximum temperature of 34.7°C was recorded at Pulau Ubin on June 2.

There were also a few warm nights, particularly over the southern and eastern parts of the island, due to prevailing winds blowing from the southeast bringing warm, humid air from the sea over the land.

On these nights, the minimum night-time temperatures ranged between 28°C and 29°C.

Rainfall was above average over most parts of Singapore in the first two weeks of June, said MSS.

It added that Sengkang recorded rainfall of 114 per cent above average, while Mandai recorded rainfall of 58 per cent below average.

More information on the daily weather forecast is available on the MSS and the National Environment Agency websites. The public may also download and use the myENV mobile application.