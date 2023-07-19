Watch: Workers’ Party holds press conference over 'inappropriate exchange' involving Leon Perera and Nicole Seah

The Workers’ Party (WP) held a press conference on Wednesday (July 19) over an 'inappropriate exchange' involving party leaders Leon Perera and Nicole Seah.

Mr Perera, who is Member of Parliament at Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC) and Ms Seah, who is a senior WP member have resigned from their positions within the party.

Both admitted that they had an affair that started after the 2020 General Elections and had stopped some time ago, said party's Secretary-General Pritam Singh.