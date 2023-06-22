‘We have to be strong’, says family of Singaporean, 25, reported missing after falling off cargo ship in US waters

SINGAPORE — Hoping to one day become the captain of a shipping vessel, Muhammad Furqan Mohamed Rashid went to the United States (US) to upgrade his skills but tragedy struck on Tuesday (June 20) when he reportedly fell off the forward of the ship.

Mr Muhammad Furqan, 25, is said to have fallen off the African Cardinal — the ship he was working on — when he was walking on the main deck to exercise.

The bulk carrier, which was travelling from China to the US, was along the Santa Barbara Channel en route to the Port of Long Beach, when the incident happened.

Speaking to TODAY on Thursday (June 22), Mr Muhammad Furqan’s brother Fathul Islam, 27, said his family received the news of his brother’s disappearance on Wednesday.

“My father received the news at about 6am. I received it at 8am because (my parents) knew I was working the night shift and they did not want me to be emotionally affected by it,” Mr Fathul said.

He told TODAY that his younger brother was an “honest and sincere” worker who took his job "very seriously".

He also described his younger brother as a filial son who was caring and respectful to his siblings as well.

Mr Muhammad Furqan obtained his diploma in nautical studies from Singapore Polytechnic and was a marine firefighter in the Singapore Civil Defence Force during his national service, before joining his current company, Apex Ship Management, as a deck officer. He held the rank of 2nd deck officer.

The family was told that after Mr Muhammad Furqan fell overboard, the watchkeeper of the cargo ship immediately called for help and released the “Man Overboard” lifebuoy in an attempt to rescue him.

The vessel then turned back to search for him and the United States Coast Guard (USCG) was alerted to the incident as well.

The USCG activated a helicopter and two coast guard boats to the scene, while two other cargo vessels nearby also assisted in the search and rescue operation. One more helicopter subsequently joined in the search efforts, Mr Fathul said.