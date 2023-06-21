As wider array of extremist ideas proliferate online, youth engagement and rehabilitation will be more complex: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE — Helping radicalised youths return to the fold will become more challenging as there is an increasing array of extremist thought easily accessible online, ranging from Islamist extremism to far-right, anti-Semitic and Neo-Nazi ideas.

That is why Singapore has to up its game to counter radical ideologies on social media and rehabilitate young people who have been detained for radicalism, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (June 21).

To that end, he said he was glad that the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG), an organisation that assists in the religious rehabilitation and counselling of radicalised and self-radicalised individuals, is officially launching a TikTok account on Wednesday.

"I know from personal experience that it is not easy to put together content on social media that is appealing to young people. It is very challenging," he said in a speech at RRG's annual retreat at Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa Resort.

"Sometimes you try and you do not get a lot of eyeballs, and you have to try something else; it is a bit of a hit and miss... But through these social media platforms, I hope all of us can develop more effective ways to engage young people, to correct misinterpretations and promote a better understanding of religious texts and concepts appropriate to Singapore’s secular society."

Mr Wong noted that there is a concerning trend of more youth becoming radicalised: Before 2015, there was only one case of youth radicalisation in Singapore but since 2015, there have already been 11 such cases.

Apart from traditional social media channels, extremist groups have also exploited online music streaming and gaming platforms popular with youths, he added.

WHAT CAN BE DONE?

As it would not be possible to “completely insulate” Singaporeans from everything online, the key is to inoculate them against extremist ideologies, Mr Wong said.

With more youth being targeted online, one such move is to engage them more social media platforms, such as with RRG’s new TikTok account, to help correct misinterpretations and promote understanding of religious texts and concepts.

Rehabilitation methods also need to evolve with the increasing array of extremist ideologies, he said.

“We must better understand why some youths are attracted to these ideologies, and work with their families to help them reclaim their lives,” said Mr Wong.

Speaking to TODAY, members of RRG who were present at the retreat agreed with Mr Wong that one of the biggest challenges it faces now is to ensure youths do not fall prey to radicalisation, given the proliferation of extremist content online.

Ustaz Dr Mohamed Ali, the co-chairman of RRG, noted that TikTok is used widely by young people and RRG has to keep up with the times.

The group plans to promote messages of peace and moderation through its new platform and counter extremist narratives, he said.

Although the TikTok account was officially launched on Wednesday, its first post dates back to June 7, and there have been several posts in the past few weeks.

These include videos on the signs of radicalisation, what "Jihad" means and the dangers of online radicalisation. Most of these short videos are narrated by religious counsellors or youths in Malay, with English subtitles.

Ustazah Kalthom Isa, who is an RRG member, said that TikTok videos alone will not solve the issue of extremism among youths, but these posts will act as a window to the resources available at RRG.

“TikTok cannot provide everything… but this will link youths to our website, and link them up with choosing RRG’s religious scholars where they can seek guidance and any advice,” she said.

“Because youngsters don’t want to read (a lot) but they just want to have a very quick answer, so this is the way that we can introduce ourselves to them.”

For RRG's TikTok messaging to be successful, experts say that there needs to be collaboration between them and TikTok itself.

Mr Jasminder Singh, a senior analyst with the International Centre for Political Violence and Terrorism Research, a constituent unit of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at the Nanyang Technological University, said that social media algorithms could mean that the messages of peace that RRG hopes to spread may not reach youths who search for extremist and violent content.

"When it comes to the algorithms, the responsibility will lie on the tech companies who run these applications," he said.

He added that on RRG's side, they should look into social media strategies, such as properly hashtagging their posts, to ensure that radicalised youth who search key terms online will come across RRG's TikTok account.

"It's all about the collaboration between the RRG and the tech companies, coming to know what should be the hashtags... and to know who is your audience," he said.

He added that not only RRG should embark on this initiative, but all groups representing different faiths should address this issue of extremism, given its many forms.

"RRG's focus is just on Islamic terrorism, and Singapore has seen far-right extremism as well," he said.

He added that whichever group, regardless of the religion, should be on the lookout for extremist ideologies in their circles.

"People here come from all walks of life, we have to be prepared."