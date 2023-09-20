Woman admits lying to police about being raped, sexually assaulted by colleagues

SINGAPORE — A woman who had consensual sex with two of her colleagues later lied to the police that she had been raped and sexually assaulted.

Siti Junaidah Azahar, 22, pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Sept 20) to one count of giving false information to a public servant, with a second similar charge to be considered in sentencing.

The court heard that Siti worked at online grocer RedMart with the three implicated men, aged 20, 21 and 25, in August 2021.

At about 3.30am on Sept 6, 2021, Siti went to Jurong West Neighbourhood Police Centre and lodged a police report saying she had been raped by her colleagues.

She was interviewed by a police officer at the Serious Sexual Crime Branch that same morning.

In Siti's statement, she claimed that she had agreed to have drinks with a friend at a hotel on Sept 4, 2021.

She said that she went to a hotel room at about 11pm that day, where her friend and the three implicated men were.

Siti claimed that she felt tipsy after drinking whisky mixed with soft drinks and dozed off.

She then claimed that the three men took turns to sexually assault or rape her.

She said she eventually left the hotel room at about 1am on Sept 6, 2021, when her aunt booked a Grab ride for her.

After this, the police began investigating the case. They "processed" the hotel room and seized the leftover alcohol, mixer drinks and linen for investigations, said the prosecution.

The 20-year-old man who was accused of rape was arrested and interviewed, while a 21-year-old man accused of sexual assault was interviewed.

SHE ADMITS TO HER LIES

The police interviewed Siti again on Sept 8, 2021. This time, she admitted that she had consensual sexual intercourse with the 20-year-old man and the 21-year-old man.

She said she had lied as she wanted to leave the hotel room but did not have money with her. As she was unable to get home, she sent a text message to her cousin, lying that three men did something to her, so that her aunt would book her a Grab ride home.

After this, her aunt booked her the Grab ride, but also accompanied her to lodge a police report.

Siti was defended by a lawyer from the Public Defender's Office, who asked for a probation suitability report.

The judge called for a probation report and adjourned sentencing to November.

The penalty for giving false information to a public servant is a jail term of up to two years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both. CNA