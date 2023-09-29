Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

Singapore

Woman charged with forging letters from Prime Minister's Office to get money from HDB, Customs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Woman charged with forging letters from Prime Minister's Office to get money from HDB, Customs

SINGAPORE — A 55-year-old woman was charged on Friday (Sept 29) with two counts of forging documents purportedly from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in order to get money from government agencies.

File photo of the Istana, where the Prime Minister's Office is located. TODAY file photo
File photo of the Istana, where the Prime Minister's Office is located.
Follow us on Instagram and Tiktok, and join our Telegram channel for the latest updates.
By Lydia Lam
Published September 29, 2023
Updated September 29, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE — A 55-year-old woman was charged on Friday (Sept 29) with two counts of forging documents purportedly from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in order to get money from government agencies.

Toh Siew Hoon Margaret, a Singaporean, is accused of forging a letter dated June 16 this year from the PMO, asking for the return of a deposit she paid to the Customs Operations Command.

She also allegedly forged a PMO letter dated June 17 this year seeking the return of S$8,000 she purportedly paid to the Housing Board (HDB).

The police said in a statement that they received a report from Singapore Customs on June 22, after a Customs investigation officer received Toh's email.

The email contained a letter allegedly prepared by the PMO, demanding that matters be expedited without any delay, said the police.

Checks with the PMO revealed that the letter was fabricated.

The police identified the woman in follow-up investigations and arrested her on June 27. Preliminary investigations found that she had also allegedly forged the other letter and emailed it to HDB, asking for a refund "without any delay" over the money she paid for the e-bidding of two minimart shops.

Toh did not indicate whether she would plead guilty or claim trial.

She will return to court next month.

If convicted of forgery, she faces up to 10 years' jail and a fine. CNA

For more reports like this, visit cna.asia.

Related topics

forgery court crime

Read more of the latest in

Singapore Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.