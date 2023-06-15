Worker missing after structure collapses at Tanjong Pagar work site, search operations ongoing: SCDF
SINGAPORE — A worker has been reported missing after a structure had collapsed at a building site that is undergoing demolishing works in the Tanjong Pagar area, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Thursday (June 15).
In a Facebook post at about 3pm, SCDF said that it was alerted to the incident at 1 Bernam Street around 2pm.
In an update posted 40 minutes later, SCDF said that officers from 1st SCDF Division, Marina Bay Fire Station and rescuers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) are currently conducting search operations to locate the missing worker.
“Two search canines have also been deployed to assist in the search in an area of about 20m by 10m,” SCDF said.
The site is part of the former Fuji Xerox Towers, which is currently being redeveloped to make way for a mixed-use development.
Commander of the 1st SCDF Division, Colonel Firoz Ramjan, told reporters at the scene that SCDF and Dart officers immediately commenced search and rescue operations when they arrived at the scene.
"Currently, we are deploying heavy machinery at (the) site to be utilised in the cutting and lifting operations," he said.
"Apart from the missing worker, our rescuers will also carefully comb the entire area to ensure no one else is left trapped."
Photos posted by Facebook page Complaint Singapore Unrestricted shows the aftermath of the structure collapse and a screengrab of the same site before the incident occurred.
