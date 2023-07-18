Workers' Party to hold press conference to address video appearing to show Leon Perera and Nicole Seah

SINGAPORE — The Workers’ Party (WP) will hold a media conference on Wednesday (July 19) in the wake of a video suggesting an "inappropriate exchange" between what appeared to be senior party members Leon Perera and Nicole Seah.

"The party will be holding a press conference with invited representatives of the media tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 to address this matter," WP said on Tuesday.

The opposition party had said on Monday that it was aware of the video and was looking into the matter.

"The party also expects all its members to fully own and account for their behaviour," the WP said then.

The silent 15-second clip appeared to show Mr Perera — a Member of Parliament for Aljunied — dining with 2020 General Election candidate Ms Seah while holding and stroking her hands.

It is not known when or where the video was shot. It was first posted by Facebook user "Victoria Wang" and as of Tuesday evening, the video and the account were no longer available.

Both Mr Perera and Ms Seah are married.



Mr Perera, who turns 53 this year, has two children. Ms Seah, 36, had her second child in April last year.

The pair sat on the WP's central executive committee, with Mr Perera heading the media team while Ms Seah is the youth wing president.

Mr Perera first emerged onto Singapore's political scene when he ran as a candidate for East Coast during the 2015 general election. He subsequently became a Non-Constituency MP, before joining the WP's winning slate for its Aljunied stronghold at the 2020 polls.

Prior to politics, he was a civil servant and later co-founder and chief executive officer of a business research and consulting agency.

Ms Seah joined the WP in 2015, contesting in East Coast GRC at the 2020 polls, after earlier stints with the Reform Party and National Solidarity Party. She shot to online fame as the youngest female candidate at the 2011 general election, when she was 24.

Ms Seah was last reported in 2020 to be working at a multinational marketing firm.

In 2012, the WP expelled then-Hougang MP Yaw Shin Leong following rumours of an extramarital affair. The incident resurfaced in 2021 when the party refuted claims by Mr Yaw that he was told to stay silent after the alleged affair. CNA