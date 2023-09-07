Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap back to work after 6 weeks of hospitalisation leave following cardiac condition

SINGAPORE — Member of Parliament (MP) for Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC) and Workers' Party vice-chairman Faisal Manap returned to his MP duties on Wednesday (Sept 6) following six weeks of hospitalisation leave.

Mr Faisal was pictured in a Facebook post by the Workers' Party (WP) meeting residents at Wednesday's meet-the-people session at the Kaki Bukit Division of Aljunied GRC.

"After six weeks of hospitalisation leave, and two angioplasty procedures, Faisal is revitalised and is prepared to resume his duties," the opposition party said in the post.

Mr Faisal was warded in intensive care on July 24 for a cardiac condition. He was discharged four days later on July 28 and placed on medical leave.

In his absence, fellow WP Aljunied MPs, along with other volunteers and senior party members helped to take over his constituency duties and activities in his Kaki Bukit ward.

The party added that Mr Faisal was grateful to his fellow WP MPs and former MPs Mr Low Thia Khiang, Mr Png Eng Huat and Ms Lee Li Lian for helping to cover his duties.

"He is especially grateful to the volunteers, who have made sure residents' needs continued to be met. Faisal also expressed his thanks for everyone who has expressed well-wishes, concerns as well as prayers during his recovery," the WP said.