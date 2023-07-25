Logo
Workers’ Party MP Faisal Manap in ICU for cardiac condition; currently stable
Workers’ Party MP Faisal Manap in ICU for cardiac condition; currently stable

SINGAPORE — Member of Parliament (MP) for Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC) and Workers' Party Vice-Chairman Faisal Manap was warded on Monday (July 24) night for a cardiac condition, the party said.

Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap on an outreach walk on April 23, 2023. The Workers' Party/Facebook

Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap on an outreach walk on April 23, 2023.

Renald Loh
By Renald Loh
Published July 25, 2023
Updated July 25, 2023
SINGAPORE — Member of Parliament (MP) for Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC) and Workers' Party vice-chairman Faisal Manap was warded on Monday (July 24) night for a cardiac condition, the party said.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, the party said Mr Faisal's condition is "stable and he is being monitored and cared for in the Intensive Care Unit".

"Mr Faisal is conscious," the party added.

"His family appreciates the public’s concern, and they have requested for privacy so he can focus on his recuperation.

"In Mr Faisal’s absence from work, the Workers’ Party Aljunied GRC MPs and other party members will cover his constituency duties."

Following Mr Leon Perera's resignation last Wednesday over an extramarital affair, Aljunied GRC's representatives are down to three members — comprising WP secretary-general Pritam Singh, Ms Sylvia Lim and Mr Gerald Giam. 

