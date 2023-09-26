Police say WWII bomb at Upper Bukit Timah work site 'successfully disposed' of; some nearby roads remain closed

SINGAPORE — A World War II bomb which was unearthed last week was successfully disposed of on Tuesday (Sept 26) afternoon, the police said.

The 100kg aerial bomb was discovered last week at the work site of the upcoming condominium Myst near Cashew MRT station.

"The war relic, which was discovered at a construction site along Upper Bukit Timah Road during excavation works, has been successfully disposed of at 1.45pm today," the police said in a Facebook post.

Following evacuations of residents living in the vicinity of the detonation site, the first detonation of the bomb took place at about 12.28pm on Tuesday.

A second detonation followed at about 1.45pm, more than an hour after the first.

An explanation of why two detonations were required was not immediately available.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen rising above the detonation site following the controlled blast.

The explosion also caused dirt to fly into the air.

Several government agencies are assessing the construction site in relation to various infrastructure, the police said.

They are: The Building and Construction Authority, national water agency PUB, electricity firm SP Group and the Housing and Development Board (HDB).

The officials are also looking at nearby drains and pipelines, as well as the evacuated buildings to ensure that the structures are safe.

Meanwhile, a portion of the Bukit Panjang Flyover and Upper Bukit Timah Road remained closed as of 3pm on Tuesday, the police said. The affected roads are:

Bukit Panjang Flyover: Woodlands Road towards Upper Bukit Timah Road. The slip road towards Bukit Panjang Road remains accessible

Petir Road towards Upper Bukit Timah Road

Upper Bukit Timah Road towards Woodlands Road

"Members of the public are advised to avoid the affected area until further notice," said the police.

The police previously said that they will provide an update on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) when roads are reopened.