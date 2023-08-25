Yishun cafe allegedly run as pub ordered to shut after repeated warnings, resident noise complaints

SINGAPORE — A Yishun café which allegedly breached the terms of its tenancy by operating mainly as a pub is being required to shut its doors by Aug 31, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Friday (Aug 25).

In response to TODAY's queries on Friday, an HDB spokesperson said that the tenant of Hood Vibes had not been cooperative and had been given several warnings after complaints of noise and rowdy behaviour.

The premises at Block 468A Yishun Street 43 was rented to the tenant to be used as a café to serve food and beverages to residents throughout the day, HDB added.

Instead, it operated from 4.30pm to 10pm, mainly selling alcoholic beverages and with no food menu and no food being served to patrons when HDB visited, it added.

On Aug 15, Mr Derrick Goh, Member of Parliament for Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency (GRC), took to Facebook to describe his visit to the café along with HDB officers, after he heard “rumblings” about the pub.

“We entered the unit and was surprised to indeed see a pub set-up. Beer and hard liquor were available for sale, and there were patrons most of whom I did not recognise as Nee Soon Link residents,” Mr Goh wrote.

He was referring to his ward within Nee Soon GRC.