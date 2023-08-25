Yishun cafe allegedly run as pub ordered to shut after repeated warnings, resident noise complaints
SINGAPORE — A Yishun café which allegedly breached the terms of its tenancy by operating mainly as a pub is being required to shut its doors by Aug 31, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Friday (Aug 25).
- Hood Vibes, a supposed cafe in Yishun, is being required to shut down by Aug 31 for allegedly breaching tenancy terms
- The Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Friday that the cafe did not cooperate despite repeated warnings
- It had been asked to “cease unauthorised usage of the premises” and operate according to its tenancy agreement
- The business, which allegedly does not have a food menu, sold mainly alcoholic beverages between 4.30pm and 10pm, HDB said
SINGAPORE — A Yishun café which allegedly breached the terms of its tenancy by operating mainly as a pub is being required to shut its doors by Aug 31, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Friday (Aug 25).
In response to TODAY's queries on Friday, an HDB spokesperson said that the tenant of Hood Vibes had not been cooperative and had been given several warnings after complaints of noise and rowdy behaviour.
The premises at Block 468A Yishun Street 43 was rented to the tenant to be used as a café to serve food and beverages to residents throughout the day, HDB added.
Instead, it operated from 4.30pm to 10pm, mainly selling alcoholic beverages and with no food menu and no food being served to patrons when HDB visited, it added.
On Aug 15, Mr Derrick Goh, Member of Parliament for Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency (GRC), took to Facebook to describe his visit to the café along with HDB officers, after he heard “rumblings” about the pub.
“We entered the unit and was surprised to indeed see a pub set-up. Beer and hard liquor were available for sale, and there were patrons most of whom I did not recognise as Nee Soon Link residents,” Mr Goh wrote.
He was referring to his ward within Nee Soon GRC.
HDB said it first received feedback from residents in June about noise nuisance, littering, and the allegedly rowdy behaviour of patrons at the premises.
“Arising from the feedback, HDB’s investigations over several visits found that the tenant had breached the terms of the tenancy,” it said.
HDB later served a notice to quit on the tenant in July, requiring it to cease operations and return the premises to HDB by Aug 31.
It added that it considers the facts of each case to determine the appropriate enforcement action to be taken against tenants who breach tenancy conditions.
These include whether public safety is compromised, the tenant’s willingness to rectify the infringement, the severity of the contraventions as well as whether complaints against the tenant were received.
HDB may then terminate the tenancy agreement and pursue legal action, if necessary, should the tenant not take the necessary rectification actions.
“Tenants who rent commercial properties from HDB must comply with HDB’s tenancy terms for the premises.”
TODAY has sought comment from the operator of Hood Vibes.
Related topicsyishun cafe alcohol HDB
Read more of the latest in