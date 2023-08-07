Youths who aspire to become leaders should learn public speaking skills: Ng Kok Song

SINGAPORE — Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song hopes to encourage young Singaporeans to develop the skill of public speaking, saying that it can help them become more productive and effective, especially those who aspire to rise to leadership positions.

"Unless you are able to communicate clearly, how do people know about your ideas?" said the 75-year-old former chief investment officer of sovereign wealth fund GIC.

Mr Ng was responding to a question from the media about what he wanted to say to young Singaporeans after his visit to the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations on Monday (Aug 7), where he also presented the federation with a piece of Chinese calligraphy done by his fiancée Sybil Lau.

Mr Ng said while he understands that it is natural for individuals to be hesitant about speaking out, it can limit a person's ability to have a good job.

“I was very fortunate when I was in school to have teachers who helped me to develop public speaking skills. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be able to stand here today and talk to you,” he said.

He also believes that Singapore's attractive economy will bring more investments and help to create jobs.

"If we continue to work hard enough and make ourselves competitive, productive workers, there are plenty of economic opportunities," he said.

Mr Ng acknowledged that young people today face a lot of challenges.

If elected as President, he hopes to help them find a way to relieve their stress, and he believes that the best way to do that is to learn how to meditate, a point he had previously spoken about.

"I'd like to be able to share with the younger people how to meditate and meditate with them because that's the best way of teaching and encouraging them to meditate," said Mr Ng.