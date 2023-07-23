My Learning Diaries: I got my master's degree at 38, something I thought was unachievable coming from ITE

I completed my Master of Science in Environmental Management at the Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) in March.

This was just a year after getting my Bachelor of Science in Safety, Health and Environmental Management, also at MDIS, at the age of 37.

Looking back at my 16 years as a safety professional, I would not have imagined achieving this when I was younger.

As a child, I had a mischievous nature and found it difficult to sit still.

Staying focused was a challenge, as images of toys and cartoons continuously flashed through my head. As I got older, my mind would often wander to football.

During that period, conversations on mental conditions such as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder were scarce, and I did not seek medical attention or get a diagnosis.

Luckily, my academic performance was unaffected. I finished primary school in 1997 and subsequently passed my GCE N-Levels.

With my parents’ encouragement, I completed a Nitec in Automotive Technology (Light Vehicles) at the Institute of Technical Education Ang Mo Kio.

In 2007, I began working as a technician at ComfortDelGro’s taxi service centre after my National Service.

However, my time in the automotive industry was short-lived. A few months later, I was offered a position as a trainee safety advisor in the oil and gas industry. This marked the beginning of my career in Health, Safety and the Environment (HSE).

I was motivated to advance in this career as I saw how safety lapses led to injuries, and how machinery became faulty in the hands of untrained workers.

I also enjoyed communicating with workers and their management on how to prevent injuries and unnecessary breakdowns.

I obtained a specialist diploma in workplace safety and health at the BCA Academy in 2011.

This allowed me to become a registered safety officer recognised by the Ministry of Manpower.

During that period, balancing my work with part-time studies was still manageable because I was still single.

I was then a safety coordinator in the oil and gas sector and planned my night classes around my shifts.

In the following years, I observed changes in the industry, such as more foreigners getting registered as safety officers. Most job postings also required safety officers to have degrees.

Thus, in 2019, I enrolled in my degree programme at MDIS.

I chose MDIS for its attractive fees and because its degree is IOSH-accredited.

IOSH, or the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health, is a global organisation for health and safety professionals. I felt that such accreditation would give me an edge over similar degrees from other institutions.

Compared to my previous studies in 2011, I had to care for my two children, then aged one and four, and support my wife.

I was then a HSE advisor for an integrated facility management company working normal office hours.

When I returned to school, I was excited and nervous.

The lecturers were very accommodating to our work commitments. They shared their contact details with us so we could reach them if we had questions.

A big challenge that I faced when attending school was that I had less time to play with my children. When I got home after class, they would be sleeping, and would still be asleep the next morning when I left for work.

Nevertheless, with my family’s unwavering support, I excelled in my bachelor's programme and graduated with first-class honours.

I was eager to continue my professional growth and started my master’s course exactly a year later.

It was an easy decision to carry on at MDIS, thanks to the lecturers who assisted us.

Furthering my studies was a dream which I thought was unachievable since I was from the ITE stream.

Through my academic journey, I have gained a comprehensive understanding of the HSE field, including best practices in risk management, occupational safety, and environmental sustainability.

I have also honed my analytical skills, enabling my ability to identify potential hazards and develop effective strategies to mitigate them.

As I reflect on my journey thus far, I am grateful for the opportunities that have shaped me into what I am today.

ABOUT THE WRITER:

Mr Mohammed Faiz Junaidi, 38, is a corporate safety manager for a local construction company. He has worked as a safety professional for various industries such as oil and gas, aviation, and facilities management.

