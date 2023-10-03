14-year-old shooting suspect arrested at Bangkok's Siam Paragon mall, 1 reportedly killed and several critically injured

BANGKOK — One person was killed and six wounded in a shooting in a packed Bangkok shopping mall on Tuesday (Oct 3), a Thai medical official said in revising down an earlier toll, with police arresting a 14-year-old suspect.

Hundreds of people fled the upmarket Siam Paragon mall in the heart of the Thai capital as shots rang out around 4.30pm (5.30pm, Singapore time), witnesses told AFP.

The Metropolitan Investigation Bureau of the Royal Thai Police said on its official Facebook page that officers had arrested a 14-year-old boy over the shooting.

Video footage showed a long-haired boy wearing a black shirt, glasses and a cap with a United States flag motif being taken into custody by police.

Mr Yuthana Srettanan, director of the Erawan Emergency Centre, told reporters that one woman had been killed, correcting his initial report of three deaths.

"The deceased is a Chinese national, according to the preliminary examination," Mr Yuthana told reporters.

Six people were wounded, he said, with five in critical condition. All but one of those who were shot were women.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he was monitoring the situation closely.

"What I care about most right now is the safety of all citizens," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"I ask all workers to monitor the situation, and may everyone be safe."