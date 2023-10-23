Logo
15 people killed, over 100 injured in Bangladesh train crash
DHAKA — At least 15 people have been killed and 100 others injured in Bangladesh after two trains collided on Monday (Oct 23), with officials saying they fear the death toll will rise.

A freight train smashed into a passenger train travelling in the opposite direction, derailing two passenger carriages, officials said. yuvnique/X

A freight train smashed into a passenger train travelling in the opposite direction, derailing two passenger carriages, officials said.

Published October 23, 2023
Updated October 23, 2023
The crash in the eastern city of Bhairab saw a freight train smash into a passenger train travelling in the opposite direction, derailing two passenger carriages, officials said.

"We have recovered 15 bodies, many are injured," Mr Sadiqur Rahman, a government administrator in Bhairab told AFP, which lies around 60km northeast of the capital Dhaka.

"The death toll will rise," Mr Rahman said, with rescuers reporting they could still see bodies crushed and trapped under overturned coaches.

At least 100 people were injured, he added.

The accident, which took place at around 4pm (6pm, Singapore time), occurred when one train entered the same line as the other, Mr Rahman said.

Train accidents are common in Bangladesh and are often caused by poor signalling, negligence, old tracks or other rundown infrastructure. AFP

