#trending: Music fans outraged over concert cancellations after same-sex kiss by UK band The 1975 in Malaysia
MALAYSIA — Music fans are up in arms after shows in Malaysia, Indonesia and Taiwan were cancelled after the frontman from British indie rock band The 1975 kissed a male bandmate onstage in Kuala Lumpur.
- Kuala Lumpur's Good Vibes music festival over the weekend was cancelled after The 1975's lead vocalist Matt Healy criticised Malaysia's anti-LGBTQ laws
- The frontman also shared a kiss with the band’s bass player Ross MacDonald in protest during the band’s performance in Malaysia on Friday (July 21)
- The band subsequently cancelled their upcoming shows in Indonesia and Taiwan
- Fans expressed outraged on social media over the show cancellations, condemning the singer for his behaviour and the impact on concertgoers and concerts from other artistes
Malaysian authorities cancelled the three-day Good Vibes music festival in the capital Kuala Lumpur and cut short the band's performance last Friday (July 21) after lead vocalist Matty Healy slammed the Malaysian government for its anti-LGBTQ laws in a profanity-filled speech.
"I made a mistake. When we were booking shows, I wasn't looking into it," he said. "I don't see the f****** point... of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with."
The band’s bass player Ross MacDonald then walked over to Healy and the two men kissed during their rendition of I Like America & America Likes Me.
The set was cut short 30 minutes later and Healy addressed the crowd before walking offstage: "All right, we gotta go. We just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, I'll see you later."
Malaysian Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil rebuked the singer on Saturday after ordering for the festival to be cancelled.
"Never touch the sensitivities of the community, especially those that are against the manners and values of the local culture," Mr Fahmi said in a tweet.
The festival had been scheduled to showcase 43 performances from local and international artists across the three-day period. The 1975 headlined for Friday while Australian rapper The Kid Laroi and American rock band The Strokes were scheduled to perform on Saturday and Sunday, both of which were cancelled.
The on-stage defiance was not a first for the Healy. He was criticised for kissing a male fan at a 2019 concert in the United Arab Emirates, a country which also has strict anti-LGBTQ laws.
The 1975 subsequently announced that it would cancel their performance at the We The Fest event in Jakarta and a show in Taiwan.
“The 1975 regret to announce that their forthcoming shows in Jakarta and Taipei will no longer be going ahead as planned,” the band said in a statement on Sunday.
“The band never take the decision to cancel a show lightly and had been eagerly looking forward to playing for fans in Jakarta and Taipei, but unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows.”
It is unclear why the band cancelled their show for July 25 in Taiwan, which is largely perceived as a place that is welcoming of the LGBT community, while also being the first in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage.
MUSIC FANS CONDEMN BAND'S BEHAVIOUR
Music fans have been outraged at the show cancellations, with some condemning Healy’s behaviour and its implications on concertgoers as well as shows from other artists.
“It was a music festival with a lot of other local and international artists in the line-up. He came for only a 30-minute show and got everything cancelled, including the next two days. Honestly, he ruined it for everyone,” one TikTok user said.
Another user wrote: “Just because of one stupid guy, the whole festival got cancelled. So what’s the point of paying for three days of VIP?”
“There are so many great international artists that I would've loved to see performing in Malaysia but that ship has sailed (because of) The 1975's behaviour,” another TikTok user remarked.
“When a band pulls a stunt like this, it just ruins everything. There were so many good concerts coming up (and) so many artistes scheduled to perform in Malaysia,” said TikTok user “markodea8”, whose video has garnered at least 20,100 likes and 299,200 views as of Monday (July 24).
“Thanks a lot The 1975… You have now officially made it difficult for Malaysia to have anymore decent international concerts,” he added.
Others criticised the Malaysian government for its stringent rules and regulations, making it difficult to stage concerts in Malaysia.
“Did you realise what The 1975 was trying to preach? It is the exact reason why Malaysia ain’t getting international acts. (There are) so many rules,” one TikTok user wrote.
Another one commented: “You should be mad at your government.”
Indonesian fans were also fired up following the band’s cancellation of their performance at the three-day We The Fest music festival in Jakarta. The 1975 was slated to perform on Sunday (July 23).
“The band should’ve been accused for ruining the Good Vibes Festival. The impact is on other countries. It is both the bassist and Matt’s fault for splashing random gimmicks on stage in Malaysia,” one Instagram user said, whose comment attracted at least 4,000 likes.
Another user wrote: “For those that asked for a refund, are you guys in the right mind? This is not entirely the organiser’s fault, it is because of a fatal error from The 1975.”
We The Fest subsequently announced that American rapper ASAP Ferg and Indonesian pop rock band Sheila On 7 were added to the festival's line-up.
OTHER ARTISTES WHO WERE BANNED IN MALAYSIA
The 1975 are not the first performers to have had their concert cancelled in Malaysia.
In 2013, a planned concert by American singer Kesha was banned by Malaysian authorities, who said that her show would harm cultural and religious sensitivities, according to BBC news.
Kesha voiced her frustration at the cancellation and said in a tweet: "To be clear. I did NOT cancel. I was not allowed to play. And then I was going to play anyways and was threatened with imprisonment."
American superstar Beyonce had also previously called off a 2007 concert over Malaysia’s dress code.
According to BBC news, the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party ordered for her concert in Kuala Lumpur to be banned as it would promote "Western sexy performances".
