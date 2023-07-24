trending: Music fans outraged over concert cancellations after same-sex kiss by UK band The 1975 in Malaysia

MALAYSIA — Music fans have been up in arms over gigs being cancelled in Malaysia, Indonesia and Taiwan after the frontman from British indie rock band The 1975 kissed a male bandmate onstage in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysian authorities cancelled the three-day Good Vibes music festival in the capital Kuala Lumpur and cut short the band's performance last Friday (July 21) after lead vocalist Matty Healy slammed the Malaysian government for its anti-LGBTQ laws in a profanity-filled speech.

"I made a mistake. When we were booking shows, I wasn't looking into it," he said. "I don't see the f****** point... of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with."

The band’s bass player Ross MacDonald then walked over to Healy and the two men kissed during their rendition of I Like America & America Likes Me.

The set was cut short 30 minutes later and Healy addressed the crowd before walking offstage: "All right, we gotta go. We just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, I'll see you later."

Malaysian Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil rebuked the singer on Saturday after ordering for the festival to be cancelled.

"Never touch the sensitivities of the community, especially those that are against the manners and values of the local culture," Mr Fahmi said in a tweet.

The festival had been scheduled to showcase 43 performances from local and international artists across the three-day period. The 1975 headlined for Friday while Australian rapper The Kid Laroi and American rock band The Strokes were scheduled to perform on Saturday and Sunday, both of which were cancelled.

The on-stage defiance was not a first for the Healy. He was criticised for kissing a male fan at a 2019 concert in the United Arab Emirates, a country which also has strict anti-LGBTQ laws.

The 1975 subsequently announced that it would cancel their performance at the We The Fest event in Jakarta and a show in Taiwan.

“The 1975 regret to announce that their forthcoming shows in Jakarta and Taipei will no longer be going ahead as planned,” the band said in a statement on Sunday.

“The band never take the decision to cancel a show lightly and had been eagerly looking forward to playing for fans in Jakarta and Taipei, but unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows.”