2 killed, 6 injured in 12 vehicle accident in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA — Two people were killed while six others were injured in an accident involving 12 vehicles on the Persiaran Utara highway in Malaysia on Wednesday (Sept 20).

Putrajaya police chief Assistant Commissioner A Asmadi Abdul Aziz confirmed the accident when contacted by the New Straits Times.

The crash involved five cars, two motorcycles, a traffic police motorcycle, one lorry and one trailer.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings showed that a line of vehicles had stopped when a trailer came up from behind.

The trailer was changing from the middle lane to the left lane when it crashed into the cars in front, Mr Asmadi said.

Two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Putrajaya Hospital and Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang.

In a statement later in the day, Mr Asmadi said that the two killed in the crash were both men and were aged 25 and 39. Both men were the riders of the motorcycles involved in the crash, he said.

Mr Asmadi said the driver of the trailer had lost control of the vehicle before crashing into the railing and ploughing into the traffic police's motorcycle.

The traffic policeman was on a trial run for traffic clearance for the upcoming Le Tour de Langkawi, and managed to escape from the collision.

Le Tour de Langkawi is a multiple stage bicycle race set to be held from Sept 23 to 30 in Malaysia.

"The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and the trailer driver has been detained to undergo a urine test, and is being remanded.

"Preliminary checks show that the driver has no records of traffic offences," Mr Asmadi said. NEW STRAITS TIMES