3 hurt in Japan train stabbing attack
TOKYO — Three people were hurt in a knife attack on a train in western Japan on Sunday (July 23), with police saying they had arrested a man for allegedly carrying out the stabbings.

Passengers cross a street outside JR Osaka Station on the first day of a state of emergency due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak in Osaka on April 8, 2020.

Published July 24, 2023
Updated July 24, 2023
TOKYO — Three people were hurt in a knife attack on a train in western Japan on Sunday (July 23), with police saying they had arrested a man for allegedly carrying out the stabbings.

The victims — a train conductor in his 20s and two male passengers aged in their 20s and 70s — were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Mr Tetsuya Sakagami from a nearby fire department told AFP.

The 37-year-old male suspect was armed with three knives when he was arrested at Rinku Town station in the Osaka region, local police told AFP.

He was arrested for attempted murder and has already admitted to carrying out the attack on Sunday morning, police said, adding they were still investigating the motive.

Violent crime is rare in Japan, which has a low murder rate and some of the world's toughest gun laws.

But there are occasional stabbings and even shootings, including the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe last year.

In 2021, a 24-year-old man allegedly stabbed a passenger and started a fire on a train in Tokyo on Halloween while wearing an outfit resembling the comic book villain the Joker.

A verdict in that case is due to be handed down on July 31. AFP

