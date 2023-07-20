Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

4 dead, more than 100 feared trapped, in landslide in India
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

4 dead, more than 100 feared trapped, in landslide in India

MUMBAI — At least four people were killed and more than 100 are feared buried in a landslide in India's western state of Maharashtra after incessant rain soaked the region, local media reported on Thursday (July 20).

An excavator is being used at the site of a landslide along a road on the outskirts of the northern Indian hilltown of Shimla on July 11, 2023. AFP

An excavator is being used at the site of a landslide along a road on the outskirts of the northern Indian hilltown of Shimla on July 11, 2023.

Published July 20, 2023
Updated July 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUMBAI — At least four people were killed and more than 100 are feared buried in a landslide in India's western state of Maharashtra after incessant rain soaked the region, local media reported on Thursday (July 20).

The landslide occurred in the middle of the night in the mountain hamlet of Irshalwadi, about 60km from Mumbai, media said, citing officials.

Rescue workers were struggling in heavy rain to find survivors in the debris as relatives waited for news of loved ones at the base of the mountain.

"The problem here is that at some places the rubble is almost 20 to 30 feet deep and it has to be manually removed," an unnamed rescue official told ABP Majha channel.

Incessant rain has closed schools, flooded roads and disrupted trains across Maharashtra, which is India's richest state.

Schools and colleges in the financial capital of Mumbai were closed on Thursday. Some train services were suspended on Wednesday after rain lashed the city. REUTERS

Related topics

India landslide

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.