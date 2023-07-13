4 suspects involved in slaying of German businessman deny all charges

PATTAYA — Three German nationals who were arrested for their involvement in the murder of a 62-year-old German businessman whose dismembered body was found in a freezer at a rented house have denied all charges.

The fourth suspect, a Pakistani with Thai nationality, was arrested in Kanchanaburi on Wednesday (July 12) afternoon while trying to flee across the border to Myanmar, said Thai police.

Mr Shahrukh Karim Uddin, 27, was questioned at the Muang district police station in Kanchanaburi before being taken to Pattaya.

Police colonel Tawee Kudthalaeng, the Nong Prue police chief, said the three suspects were Ms Petra Christl Grundgreif, 54; Mr Olaf Thorsten Brinkmann, 52; and Ms Nicole Frevel, 52. All three were German citizens and denied any involvement.

Ms Frevel, a disabled woman, rented the house where the body of Hans Peter Mack was found in a freezer on Monday. He had been missing since July 4.

Police investigators on Wednesday continued questioning Mr Brinkmann, the alleged leader of the group. All three would then be taken to the Pattaya Provincial Court, where police would apply to detain them for another 12 days while the investigation continued.