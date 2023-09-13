Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

ABB CEO says no plans to scale back China investments
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

ABB CEO says no plans to scale back China investments

FILE PHOTO: The logo of ABB is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland September 10, 2020. Picture taken September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FILE PHOTO: The logo of ABB is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland September 10, 2020. Picture taken September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Published September 13, 2023
Updated September 13, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZURICH : ABB is still confident about the Chinese market despite a weaker than expected post-COVID recovery and does not plan to scale back its investments in the country, Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren said on Thursday.

"We have big hopes about China from a long-term perspective, although in the short term we have not seen the development we would have hoped coming into the year coming out of COVID," he told Reuters in an interview.

While some U.S. clients particularly were becoming more hesitant about investing in China because of geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing, this was not a factor for ABB, he added.

"Not at all," Rosengren said when asked if ABB planned to scaled back its own investments in China.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.