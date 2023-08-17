Logo
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Gas signs 5-yr LNG supply deal with Japex
FILE PHOTO: Logos of ADNOC are seen at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Published August 17, 2023
Updated August 17, 2023
TOKYO : Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Gas said on Thursday it has signed a five-year deal to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan Petroleum Exploration Co (Japex).

The deal is valued at between US$450 million to US$550 million, ADNOC Gas said, without providing LNG volumes or timing for the shipments start.

The deal follows Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to the UAE and other Gulf states in July, which focused on securing energy supplies for Japan, which remains highly dependent on oil and gas imports.

ADNOC has previously said that Japan imports approximately 25per cent of its crude oil from the UAE, making it ADNOC's largest international importer of oil and gas products.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova in Tokyo and Andrew Mills in the Dubai newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jacqueline Wong)

