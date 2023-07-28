Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Activist group notifies Japan's Cosmo of intent to increase stake
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Activist group notifies Japan's Cosmo of intent to increase stake

Published July 28, 2023
Updated July 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Cosmo Energy Holdings said on Friday a group of investors led by prominent activist Yoshiaki Murakami has submitted a letter of intent to buy an additional stake in the Japanese oil refiner of up to 4.53per cent

The letter comes after Cosmo shareholders last month approved a "poison pill" takeover defence against Murakami in a controversial vote that excluded the group which owns 20per cent of Japan's third-biggest oil refiner.

The vote paved the way for the Cosmo board to implement a poison pill to dilute the activists' stake if the group buys more shares without following set procedures, for instance, stating the purpose of the purchase.

Cosmo said in a statement on Friday the board would ask the group within five business days to submit a list of information to allow it to evaluate its intentions for the additional stake purchase.

If the board does not approve the stake increase, Cosmo will call another shareholder vote on whether to launch the poison pill.

Shares of Cosmo jumped after the news, trading up 2per cent in early afternoon.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Robert Birsel)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.