Adidas CEO: Kanye West didn't mean antisemitic remarks
FILE PHOTO: Adidas CEO Bjoern Gulden attends the company's annual news conference in Herzogenaurach, Germany, March 8, 2023. REUTERS/Heiko Becker/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Adidas Yeezy shoes are seen in a store on the day Adidas terminated its partnership with the American rapper and designer Kanye West, now known as Ye, in Garden City, New York, U.S., October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Published September 20, 2023
Updated September 21, 2023
BERLIN :Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden has defended the artist formerly known as Kanye West, saying he didn't think the divisive celebrity meant the antisemitic remarks that led to his lucrative Yeezy collaboration with the German sportswear giant being axed.

Adidas ended its partnership with West, who now goes by the name Ye, in October 2022 after he sparked outrage with his erratic posts on social media, including a tweet in which he called for "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE".

Commenting on the scandal which has cost Adidas tens of millions in lost sales, Gulden told the In Good Company podcast that Ye had made some statements that weren't "that good".

"I don't think he meant what he said and I don't think he's a bad person - it just came across that way," the CEO said in an episode that aired on Sept. 13.

Gulden also praised Ye as "one of the most creative people in the world ... both in music and what I will call street culture".

An Adidas spokesperson said ties to Ye would remain severed and there was no change in the company's position.

"Ending the partnership was appropriate," he said.

Formerly at the helm of rival Puma, Gulden was brought on board as chief executive of Adidas at the start of 2022 to rebuild the bruised brand after dealing with the fallout the controversy.

In May, after reviewing what to do with unsold Yeezy stock, Gulden announced that Adidas would sell some of the merchandise and donate part of the proceeds to organisations campaigning against racism and antisemitism.

Strong sales of Yeezy stocks have helped narrow a projected full-year loss at the company.

In the podcast, Gulden spoke of the dangers of working with celebrity collaborators: "When you work with third parties that could happen," he said. "It's part of the game."

(Reporting by Rachel More; Additional reporting by Ludwig Burger and Kirsti KnolleEditing by Mark Potter)

