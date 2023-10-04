Afghan refugees not involved in Pakistan's security problems - Taliban

ISLAMABAD : Afghan refugees are not involved in Pakistan's security problems, a spokesman for the Taliban administration in Kabul said on Wednesday, calling on Islamabad to reconsider plans to expel illegal Afghan immigrants.

Zabihullah Mujahid also said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the refugees should be "tolerated" by Pakistan as long as they did not leave voluntarily.

Pakistan on Tuesday gave the illegal immigrants a deadline to leave by Nov. 1 or face forcible expulsion.

