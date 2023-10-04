Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Afghan refugees not involved in Pakistan's security problems - Taliban
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Afghan refugees not involved in Pakistan's security problems - Taliban

Published October 4, 2023
Updated October 4, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD : Afghan refugees are not involved in Pakistan's security problems, a spokesman for the Taliban administration in Kabul said on Wednesday, calling on Islamabad to reconsider plans to expel illegal Afghan immigrants.

Zabihullah Mujahid also said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the refugees should be "tolerated" by Pakistan as long as they did not leave voluntarily.

Pakistan on Tuesday gave the illegal immigrants a deadline to leave by Nov. 1 or face forcible expulsion.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.