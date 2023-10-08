Afghanistan earthquake death toll at 500 - Red Crescent

KABUL :Powerful earthquakes in Afghanistan have killed 500 people according to the latest information, Red Crescent spokesman Erfanullah Sharafzoi said on Sunday.

The multiple quakes on Saturday hit 35 km (20 miles) northwest of the city of Herat, with one measuring 6.3 magnitude, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

More than 200 dead had been brought to different hospitals, said a Herat health department official who identified himself as Dr Danish. "Most of them are women and children, while 510 are injured. These numbers might change.”

Bodes had been "taken to several places - military bases, hospitals," Danish said. "That is why we can't confirm or reject the number" cited by the Red Crescent.

(Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar in Kabul; Editing by William Mallard)