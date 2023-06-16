After upgrade to Tier 2 watchlist, M'sia home minister says targeting corrupt officers to improve anti-human smuggling ranking

PUTRAJAYA (Malaysia) — The authorities have identified public officials that act as key enablers of human smuggling crime syndicates, Malaysia Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution said Friday (June 16) as he vowed to tighten anti-trafficking laws and clamp down on corrupt officers.

Malaysia was recently upgraded to Tier 2 Watchlist of the 2023 United States' Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report but was still lagging in many areas, including the poor rate of investigation that leads to the prosecution of government officers who either directly or indirectly facilitate human smuggling.

How deep the rot is, is unclear. Addressing reporters, Mr Saifuddin said it would be “premature” to state just how extensive the corruption is although the minister conceded that the problem is serious enough to warrant urgent action.

Still, Mr Saifuddin hailed Malaysia’s ranking upgrade in the 2023 TIP report as a sign of recognition towards the government’s efforts to tackle the problem.

In its latest 2023 report, Malaysia falls among Southeast Asian countries like Brunei and Vietnam, and many other African countries in the Tier 2 watchlist.

Malaysia was in Tier 3 last year because of severely lagging efforts to combat human trafficking and migrant smuggling crimes, as anti-trafficking investigations declined and fewer government officials allegedly involved in such crimes were formally charged.

The third-largest Southeast Asian economy has been in Tier 3 for two years since 2021. It was on Tier 2 Watch List for the previous three years, from 2018 to 2020, although it was ranked Tier 2 in 2017.

There was also improvement in the push to raise awareness among industry players in sectors regularly linked to forced labour, such as palm oil production. Malaysia is the world’s second largest palm oil producer and its plantations are among the biggest employers of migrant workers.

Another industry that was implicated is rubber glove production. There are still reports that some companies, often politically-connected, utilise forced labour.

Mr Saifuddin said despite Malaysia’s ranking upgrade, the United States Department of State still highlighted concerns about these allegations.

“Hence in this matter, the Anti-Trafficking of Persons and Anti-Migrant Smuggling Council that is spearheaded by the Home Ministry, together with other governmental agencies, will always take strategic actions and remain firm in our response to this (latest) report,” the minister said.

Tier 1 countries are the highest ranked, whose governments fully meet the minimum standards of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. Tier 2 countries do not, but are making significant efforts to.

Tier 2 Watch List countries are those whose governments do not fully meet the minimum standards but are making significant efforts to do so, and for which the estimated number of victims of severe forms of trafficking is very significant or is significantly increasing, and the country is not taking proportional concrete actions.

Malaysia has faced accusations of forced labour in manufacturing and palm oil production over the years, including some by the United States, which banned imports from several of its firms for such practices. THE MALAY MAIL