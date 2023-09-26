Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Air alert lifted in Sevastopol, missile attack thwarted - governor
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Air alert lifted in Sevastopol, missile attack thwarted - governor

Published September 26, 2023
Updated September 26, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW :Russian forces repelled an attack on the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Monday, downing one missile, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Telegram.

Razvozhayev, citing preliminary data, said Russian air defence units downed a missile near the Belbek military airfield.

An air raid alert was subsequently lifted. Traffic on the main bridge linking the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula, annexed from Ukraine in 2014, was restored.

At least one Ukrainian missile struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea navy in Sevastopol last Friday.

(Writing by Maxim RodionovEditing by Chris Reese and Alistair Bell)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.