Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

AirAsia's operations to return to pre-pandemic level by Dec, says Capital A CEO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

AirAsia's operations to return to pre-pandemic level by Dec, says Capital A CEO

FILE PHOTO: The logo of AirAsia under Capital A is seen displayed in this illustration picture taken March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of AirAsia under Capital A is seen displayed in this illustration picture taken March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

Published September 11, 2023
Updated September 11, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE :Capital A Berhad, parent of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia, expects to see the carrier's operations returning to pre-pandemic levels by December, Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes told Reuters on Monday.

The target indicates a slight delay from his earlier forecast of putting all 204 of its fleet back in service by August.

"We'll never have 204 (planes fully operating) because we always have some planes (in) maintenance...For me to get back to 190 planes operational is pre-COVID," Fernandes told Reuters on the sidelines of the Forbes Global CEO conference in Singapore.

He said AirAsia's operating level stood at between 50per cent and 60per cent in the first half and it was expected to have about 190 planes back in service by the final quarter of this year.

Fernandes did not elaborate on the delay, but said drivers for capacity growth included improving demand from migrating workforce, tourism, students and connecting travellers.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.