Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Airbus wins historic 500-plane IndiGo order
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Airbus wins historic 500-plane IndiGo order

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is picuted at the Airbus facility in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire, France, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is picuted at the Airbus facility in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire, France, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

Published June 19, 2023
Updated June 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS :Europe's Airbus announced a record order from Indian budget carrier IndiGo for 500 jets on the opening day of the Paris Airshow on Monday.

The multibillion-dollar narrowbody deal is the largest ever by number of aircraft, eclipsing Air India's provisional purchase of 470 jets earlier this year as India's two largest carriers brace for sharp expansion in regional travel demand.

The deal follows months of negotiations first reported by Reuters.

"This is just the beginning, there's more going forward. With the growth of India (and) the growth of the Indian aviation market ... this is the right time for us to place this order," Chief Executive Pieter Elbers told a news conference.

The aircraft will be delivered between 2030 and 2035.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Joanna PlucinskaAdditional reporting by Aditi ShahEditing by Mark Potter)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.