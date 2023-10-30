Airport closed in southern Russia after people pour onto runway -Russian aviation authority

An airport in the southern Russian city of Makhachkala was closed on Sunday after a group of people poured onto the runway, the Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia said.

Rosaviatsia said all aircraft bound for Makhachkala, in the region of Dagestan, were diverted to other airports.

Media reports from the area said demonstrators denouncing Israel's actions in Gaza had thronged the airport.

