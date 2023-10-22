Albanian prosecutors charge former PM Berisha in corruption probe

TIRANA : Albanian prosecutors have charged former Prime Minister Sali Berisha and his son-in-law on corruption charges over a land deal involving the grounds of a sports club, investigators said on Sunday.

In its indictment, the special prosecution office to fight corruption and organized crime, known as SPAK, said Berisha used his influence as premier from 2005 to 2009 to exert pressure "for the conclusion of the privatization procedures in favor of others including his daughter's husband."

While his son-in-law was arrested late on Saturday, Berisha himself is a lawmaker and has immunity from prosecution. He has been ordered not to leave the country and to report to the police.

Criminal proceedings began in 2020 when current interior minister Taulant Balla accused Berisha of being involved in the privatisation of grounds and other sport facilities belonging to FC Partizani in the capital Tirana that were later were replaced with multi-storey buildings.

Berisha has accused current Prime Minister Edi Rama of orchestrating the whole case.

"He ordered his mercenary prosecutors... The accusations are baseless and are Edi Rama's direct political attacks against me," Berisha told reporters late on Saturday.

In 2021 the United States barred Berisha and his family from entering saying that as prime minister he had been involved in "corrupt acts such as misappropriation of public funds and interfering with public processes, including using his power for his own benefit and to enrich his political allies and his family members".

Berisha served as president from 1992 to 1997, immediately after the fall of communism in Albania, and as prime minister from 2005 to 2013.

He is now leader of the biggest opposition party, the Democratic Party, but is involved in separate legal battles over his leadership with another faction.

(Reporting by Florion Goga, writing by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Hugh Lawson)