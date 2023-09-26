Alibaba aims to spin off logistics arm Cainiao in Hong Kong IPO

Logo
People visit the booth of Alibaba's logistics unit Cainiao at the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 3, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Alibaba Group at its office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang//File Photo
Published September 26, 2023
Updated September 26, 2023
Alibaba Group's logistics arm Cainiao plans a Hong Kong initial public offering that would make it as the first unit to be spun-off since the Chinese e-commerce group announced its restructuring six months ago.

Alibaba said on Tuesday it had submitted a spin-off proposal for Cainiao Smart Logistics Network to the Hong Kong stock exchange, but said financial terms such as the size of the offering had not been finalised.

However, Alibaba, which holds a 69.54per cent stake in Cainiao, will continue to hold more than 50per cent of shares in Cainiao and remain a subsidiary of the company after the spin-off, it added.

Reuters reported in May that Cainiao aimed to raise between US$1 billion and US$2 billion. In late March, Alibaba said it would split its business into six units, most of which would explore capital increases or market debuts to help fund growth.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha and Brenda Goh; Editing by Varun H K and Barbara Lewis)

