Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Alibaba president says group will expand local business in Europe
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alibaba president says group will expand local business in Europe

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Alibaba Group at its office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Alibaba Group at its office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Published June 15, 2023
Updated June 15, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS :Alibaba will focus on building local businesses outside China, with Europe being the top priority, the group's president said on Thursday.

"What we will focus more for the future is to build local businesses, so you will see something called TMall which we have in China become TMall in Europe, which means we will serve local brands and local customers in local markets," J. Michael Evans told a technology conference in Paris.

"We have started with a pilot project in Spain which we will expand across Europe," he said.

He added that Jack Ma remained the biggest shareholder of Alibaba and that Ma still cares about the company.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Benoit Van Overstraeten)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.