Alibaba tells Erdogan it plans to invest US$2 billion in Turkey
FILE PHOTO: Shopping trolley is seen in front of Alibaba logo in this illustration, July 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Published September 18, 2023
Updated September 18, 2023
ISTANBUL :Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan it plans to invest US$2 billion in Turkey.

Michael Evans, president of Alibaba, made the comments in a meeting with Erdogan, according to a statement from the company's Turkish unit. It did not specify when the investment would be made.

Evans also said Alibaba has invested US$1.4 billion in Turkey through its unit Trendyol, one of Turkey's best known e-commerce platforms, the statement said.

Erdogan is in the United States to attend the 78th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

Trendyol, whose president Caglayan Cetin also met with Erdogan, said Evans shared details about new investments such as a data centre and a logistics centre in Ankara and an export operation centre at Istanbul Airport.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

