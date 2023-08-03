Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Alibaba unveils open-sourced AI model similar to Meta's Llama 2
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alibaba unveils open-sourced AI model similar to Meta's Llama 2

FILE PHOTO: 3D printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the Alibaba Cloud service logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: 3D printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the Alibaba Cloud service logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Published August 3, 2023
Updated August 3, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group's cloud computing unit released two open-sourced artificial intelligence (AI) models on Thursday in a bid to take on Meta Platform.

The Hangzhou-based company said it will open-source two large language models (LLM), a type of AI model, named Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat on Thursday in a press release.

Each model has 7 billion parameters, which is often used to measure the strength. This comes after Meta unveiled a similar open-sourced model named Llama 2 last month.

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.